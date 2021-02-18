Repair work will temporarily close exit ramp on I-55/I-64 in East St. Louis

Beginning March 1, the exit ramp from westbound Interstate 55/64 to southbound Tudor and Piggott avenues in East St. Louis is scheduled to be closed for about two weeks, weather permitting.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said the closure is needed so crews can repair the bridge span that carries the ramp to Tudor and Piggott. The ramp to Illinois 3 will remain open.

Meanwhile, the lane closures on eastbound I-55-64 scheduled to begin Feb. 22 are still on schedule. The ramp from northbound Piggott Avenue to eastbound I-55/64 will be closed.

This project will include closure of one of the two outer lanes of eastbound Interstate 55/64 and the northbound Piggott Avenue ramp.

The closures are needed do repair and resurfacing work on the bridge that carries I-55/64 over Trendley Avenue in East St. Louis.

The work is part of a larger $29.8 million project, funded by Rebuild Illinois, to rehabilitate bridges in this area. The overall project will require lane closures. State transportation officials will issue updated information in advance of each new traffic configuration.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, drivers should consider alternative routes.

IDOT District 8 updates can be found on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8. Area construction details are also available on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.