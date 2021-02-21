Not getting your mail? Clear the ice and snow from driveway, stairs and mailboxes

A mail carrier delivers to a downtown Belleville business Wednesday just before noon as snow blanketed most of the region. dholtmann@bnd.com

The winter storm which dropped up to 9 inches of snow and included ice and sub-zero temperatures in Belleville this week resulted in some people not receiving mail delivery.

The reason in most cases was that carriers could not safely reach mailboxes do to the conditions, Postmaster Annette Pierce said. To help letter carriers deliver mail, the Postal Service is asking customers to clear snow and ice from their sidewalks, stairs and mailboxes.

“Snow and ice make delivery dangerous and slow,” said Pierce. “Maintaining a clear path to the mailbox, including steps, porches, walkways and street approach will help letter carriers maintain consistent delivery service.

Pierce went on to say that delivery service may be delayed or curtailed whenever streets or walkways present hazardous conditions.

“The Postal Service curtails delivery only after careful consideration, and only as a last resort,” Pierce said. “Any curtailed mail is attempted the next delivery day.’’

Blue collection boxes also need to be kept clear for our customers to deposit their mail and for the Postal Service to collect the mail for delivery. Residents and businesses with collection boxes near their property are asked to keep them clear of snow and ice.

“We want our letter carriers to be safe,” Pierce added. “We can only do this with the help of our customers.’’