How much snow fell in southwest Illinois? How much more is coming?

Areas of southwestern Illinois were blanketed with the highest snowfall totals in years, most of it falling during a 24 hour burst that ended in the metro-east in the late afternoon Monday.

Kell, Illinois, a village of about 230 residents 70 miles due east of Belleville between Salem and Mount Vernon, reported a regional high of 11.9 inches of snow. Closer to St. Louis, though, the totals fell mostly between 8 and 9 inches locally, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS St. Louis office reported 9.5inches of snow fell in Freeburg; 9 inches was reported in east Belleville; 8.5 in Collinsville and Fairview Heights; 8.8 in both Marissa and Pinckneyville; 6.5 in Swansea; and 6.5 Granite City.

The snowfall, coupled with dangerous cold and wind chills has closed most schools across the region, but hasn’t canceled classes. In Belleville District 201 and others, students will log onto their computers for remote learning, as they have done throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

What’s in the forecast?

Winter weather advisories remain in effect until 6 p.m. Wednesday for most of the region, including St. Clair, Madison, Washington, Clinton, Monroe and Randolph counties. The next 24 hours calls for an additional two inches of snow and windchills as low as 25 degrees below zero.

Temperatures will warm late in the week, but it will still be bitterly cold, the National Weather Service forecasts. The high Wednesday is expected to reach 20 degrees in St. Clair County. By Saturday, the NWS predicts sunshine with a high of 36.

Temperatures could reach 50 with sunshine by Monday.

How are the roads?

Illinois Department of Transportation District 8 officials said early Tuesday morning that while the snowfall had finally stopped, extreme cold and strong winds are slowing the cleanup of area highways.

IDOT also reported some local agencies halted snow plowing late last night and continued this morning.

In a statement, the district urged drivers to use “extreme caution” while traveling in southern Illinois and to expect quickly changing pavement conditions. The district said every available plow operator is currently working on area roads.

Last night the district reported snow was falling faster than plow operators could clear them in the metro-east.

Power Outages

Ameren Illinois reported several power outages throughout the metro-east and in nearby counties Tuesday morning. In Woods, near Godfrey and Bethalto, the power company reported 48 customers were without electricity this morning and had no estimate on when the power would be restored.

Meanwhile, in Centralia, a total of 8,637 customers were without power as of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, while roughly 700 customers were without power in Sunfield in Perry County.