Frozen body found by road crew in southwest Illinois town

A Washington Park street crew discovered the frozen body of a woman Monday morning.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. identified the woman as Ladonna Lewis, 30. She was pronounced dead at the scene at North 54th Street and Hallow in Washington Park.

Police Chief Allen Bonds said police were alerted of the discovery at 12:30 p.m..

“A street crew was in the alley looking for a sewer line when they discovered the female’s frozen body between an abandon car and a pile of trash,” Bonds said.

Bonds said the victim was a resident of Caseyville, but was known to frequent Washington Park. The cause of death has not been determined.