St. Clair County coroner ID’s another victim in second fatal East St. Louis shooting

A East St. Louis man was shot while he was in a car Sunday evening.

The St.Clair County Coroner identified the victim as Warren Stephey, 52, of East St. Louis.

East St. Louis Police Chief Kendall Perry said police are investigating the homicide, which occurred on North 18th Street in East St. Louis. Police were called to the scene in reference to the shooting, he said.

Dye said Stephey was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:18 p.m.

The fatal shooting was the first of two that occurred on 18th Street Sunday.

Shortly before midnight, police say, someone opened fire on a car occupied by four people at 18th and State Street. Jessie Mosley, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene, while one of the passengers, whose name was not released, was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. That person’s condition is not available.

Police have not said whether they have established a motive for the shootings or whether the two are connected.

Perry said East St. Louis Police and Illinois State Police are jointly investigating the crime and any potential witnesses are urged to call police or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS. The tip line pays up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.