One killed, another wounded in East St. Louis drive-by shooting

A drive-by shooting in East St. Louis Sunday left one man dead, a passenger in his car wounded and police hunting for the shooter and digging for a motive.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye, Sr. identified one of the victims as Jessie Mosley. He was pronounced at 18th and State Street at 11:45 p.m., Dye said.

Illinois State Police said the a 26-year old East St. Louis resident was driving in the area with three passengers in his vehicle.

“An occupant of an unidentified vehicle approached and opened gunfire. The 26-year old East St. Louis resident died at the scene,” said Mindy Carroll, deputy chief for ISP.

A 28-year old passenger in the vehicle also was struck by gun fire. That victim, who police did not identify, was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, said Carroll.

State Police and East St. Louis police are jointly investigating the homicide. They are asking potential witnesses to call Crimestoppers or Special Agent Scott Wobbe at 618 -346-3990.

There were no further details to release police said.