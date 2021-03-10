IDOT reopens exit ramp on I-55/64 in East St. Louis

The Illinois Department of Transportation said the ramp from westbound Interstate 55/64 to southbound Tudor and Piggott avenues in East St. Louis reopened Wednesday.

The ramp had been closed since March 1 in order to repair the expansion joints along the bridge span that carries the ramp at the Tudor and Piggott exit.

The work is part of a larger $29.8 million project, funded by Rebuild Illinois, to rehabilitate bridges in this area. The overall project will require lane closures. State transportation officials will issue updated information in advance of each new traffic configuration.

IDOT District 8 updates can be found on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8. Area construction details are also available on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.