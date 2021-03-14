Here’s a snapshot of 10 restaurants, new or under construction, in southwest Illinois

Taco Bell at 1141 Central Park Drive in O’Fallon is open for drive-thru service. jgreen@bnd.com

Knowing about ongoing business developments in O’Fallon and Edwardsville, I recently took a couple of small road trips to see the progress for myself. Here’s what I’ve learned:

Businesses are coming to life at The Shops at Richland Creek in O’Fallon

There are already many signs of life at The Shops at Richland Creek. I haven’t been to the developing area around N. Green Mount Road and Interstate 64 (or anywhere else, really) much during the pandemic, so it looks like there has been a lot of progress.

I passed by O’Fallon’s newest Taco Bell location at 1141 Central Park Drive. A long line of cars were in the drive-thru lane. A banner in front says that for now, the restaurant is drive-thru only. Drive-thru hours are 9 a.m. to midnight Sunday-Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday-Saturday.

Next to Taco Bell are three new buildings with multiple suites at 1118, 1124 and 1128 Merchant’s Way, O’Fallon.

Chicken Salad Chick, at 1128 Merchants Way, Suite 310, has been open since Jan. 13.

The Auburn, Alabama-based restaurant chain offers a variety of chicken salads, salads, soups, sides and more. Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday, closed on Sundays. The phone number is 618-323-3854. Visit online at chickensaladchick.com/ofallon-il.

Smoothie King will take up residence in the same building as Chicken Salad Chick, in Suite 300. Work looks close to being complete. The drive-thru is being installed.

The Smoothie King website and the O’Fallon location’s Facebook page both list the status as “Blending Soon!”

Two restaurants at 1118 Merchants Way look close to opening. During my driving tour, I observed multiple construction workers going in and out of suites 110 and 120. Both restaurants have signs installed on their storefronts.

Wingstop, in Suite 110, is the second Wingstop location opening soon in the area. A location will also be opening soon in Collinsville.

Five Guys Burgers and Fries will soon open in Suite 120. Posters in the storefront windows say “Coming Soon!”

Wingstop and Five Guys Burgers and Fries at The Shops at Richland Creek will open soon. Jennifer Green jgreen@bnd.com

In addition to these restaurants, O’Fallon Director of Community Development Justin Randall confirmed other new businesses, including the following:

Pacific Dental Services, 1124 Merchants Way, Suite 200

Burger King, 1751 Frank Scott Parkway (under construction)

Popeye’s, 1761 Frank Scott Parkway (under construction)

AQ Nail Salon, 1118 Merchants Way, Suite 100

No Leash Needed (pet care and training facility), 1130 Merchants Way

There’s another new place to get chicken wings in O’Fallon

After my journey through The Shops at Richland Creek, I ventured further into O’Fallon and learned that another restaurant has recently opened.

Wings & Things, at 318 E. Highway 50, O’Fallon, is now open in a former Pizza Hut building.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. For information or to place an order, call 618-589-3894.

Construction continues for Five Guys and Chipotle in Edwardsville

My drive to Edwardsville revealed that progress is being made on two restaurants, both along Troy Road.

Construction for Five Guys Burgers and Fries at 1990 Troy Road in Edwardsville is in progress. The former building that once housed both Olive Oils and More and GoodSports Cards & Memorabilia has been demolished.

Olive Oils and More relocated to 220 N. Main St. in Edwardsville. GoodSports has moved to 2110 Troy Road.

The foundation for the new building on Troy Road is marked with concrete blocks, and gravel has been spread for the foundation.

Trailers for Plocher Construction are on-site. A list of current projects on Plocher Construction’s website includes the Five Guys project. The website shows a digital rendering of the building, which is designed to house two restaurants.

I’ve not yet confirmed if a second business will be housed at the location.



South of the future Five Guys restaurant, progress is also being made at 2200 Troy Road. The building for Chipotle Mexican Grill is starting to take shape. The framing has been built, and plywood panels are being installed.

Erin Wolford, senior director of external communications for Chipotle, stated that they are “excited to bring our real ingredients to the Edwardsville community … this May.”

Wolford added that the restaurant will feature a “Chipotlane,” a digital order drive-thru pick-up lane.

For more about Chipotle Mexican Grill, visit chipotle.com.

