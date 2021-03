The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with finding a missing teenage girl who was last seen Tuesday night.

Kaeann Crow, 13, left her residence in the 13000 block of Pocahontas Rd., Grantfork around 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday. She’s about 5 feet 7 inches tall.

Anyone with information can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 618-692-4433 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 618-296-3000.