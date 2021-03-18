Missing Grantfork, IL girl found safe, Madison County Sheriff’s Office says

Kaeann Crow, 13, hasn’t been seen since leaving her Grantfork residence Tuesday night. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help. Madison County Sheriff's Office

Kaeann Crow, 13, was found Thursday afternoon, and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed she was safe.

Chief Deputy Sheriff Jeff Connor said Crow had been a runaway, but his office was able to locate her through some leads. The department had been asking the public for help locating the teenager.

Before she was found, Crow was last seen on her Grantfork home’s camera around 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday night.