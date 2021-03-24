Expect heavy traffic on Poplar Street Bridge into IL as lanes close through October

Motorists driving into Illinois from St. Louis should expect traffic delays during rush hour beginning as soon as April and lasting through early October.

The three right lanes of eastbound Interstate 55/64 will close, as will the ramp to southbound Illinois 3 and the ramp to southbound Tudor Avenue in East St. Louis.

Weather permitting, the closures are expected to begin April 1, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The department needs to close the lanes and ramps to replace bridge decks on the eastbound portion of the interstate.

Additionally, the ramp from northbound Piggott Avenue to eastbound Interstate 55/64 will remain closed. It closed on Feb. 22.

IDOT expects the closures to cause serious traffic delays during rush hour and urges motorists to plan alternate routes. The Interstate 70 Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge is a good alternative. The department also recommended carpooling, taking public health precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 into consideration.

There will be additional closures in Missouri. The Marion Street entrance ramp to northbound Interstate 55 and the right lane of northbound Interstate 55 approaching the Poplar Street Bridge will close. Interstate 64 will be reduced to one lane approaching the bridge.

This map shows lane and ramp closures on eastbound I-55/64 approaching the Poplar Street Bridge. Closures could go into effect as soon as April 1. Illinois Department of Transportation

The Rebuild Illinois program, a statewide capital plan focusing in part on infrastructure, will pay for the work to the bridge.