Expect ‘extensive delays’ on Poplar Street Bridge heading into IL starting Thursday

Drivers heading east over the Poplar Street Bridge can expect “extensive delays” during rush hour starting Thursday, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Construction on three right lanes heading eastbound on Interstate 55 across the Poplar Street Bridge is expected to cause delays during weekday evening rush hours and will last until early October, weather permitting, IDOT says. In addition, the ramp to southbound Illinois 3 and to southbound Tudor Avenue in East St. Louis will close.

On the Missouri side of the Mississippi River, the Marion Street entrance ramp to northbound Interstate 55 and the right lane of northbound Interstate 55 approaching the Poplar Street Bridge will close. Additionally, Interstate 64 will be reduced to a single lane approaching the bridge.

IDOT is asking drivers to use alternate routes, including the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge, or to consider carpooling or using public transportation while following COVID-19 health guidelines.

The construction will replace the bridge decks on the Poplar Street Bridge and are part of a $29.8 million project to rebuild bridges in the area funded by Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s $45 billion Rebuild Illinois Capital Plan.