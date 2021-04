The Swansea Fire Department located a missing 9-year-old boy around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday

The 9-year-old boy, named Bryce, went missing near Mel-Price Park in Swansea around 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Swansea Fire Department.

This story was updated at 8:35 p.m. on Sunday, April 4, 2021.