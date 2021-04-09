Salaries and wages of Fairmont City employees added to BND Public Pay Database

The salaries and wages of Fairmont City employees for 2020 have been added to the Belleville News-Democrat’s Public Pay Database.

To view the BND’s Public Pay Database, go to https://www.bnd.com/publicpay

The highest earner in 2020, the latest figures available, was Fairmont Police Lt. Noe Marquez, who was paid $71,629, according to records provided to the BND from the city through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Police officer James Kupinski was the second-highest earner employed by the city, bringing in $65,987, the records show.

Street Superintendent Roger Juenger was third on the list with a salary of $64,133.

The fourth- and fifth-highest earners in 2020 were police officers Anthony Leone and Shaun Benyr. Leone earned $63,317 and Benyr earned $59,804.

The BND’s Public Pay Database goes back to 2011 with information obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests. The salary information does not always include insurance or benefits. Some records include detailed information on overtime and other pay, while for some districts that information was not readily available.

The database includes worker compensation in most local governments, including cities, counties, townships, school districts and local colleges and universities. More pay records will be added as the BND receives salary data through open records requests.