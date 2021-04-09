Southwest IL businesses open new locations. Senior living facility completed early.

Holland Construction completed work on Keystone Place in O’Fallon, one month ahead of schedule. Provided

Holland Construction has completed work on the Keystone Place at Richland Creek Senior Living Development in O’Fallon.

The new development, located at the northwest corner of Frank Scott Parkway and Fountain Lakes Drive, was completed one month ahead of schedule, according to an April 5 press release. Residents are moving in and starting to use the facility.

“This development offers a much-needed, new rental housing option for older adults seeking a safe, secure, maintenance-free, service-rich lifestyle, and we’re very excited that it was completed ahead of schedule,” said Timothy Eldredge, president of NASCON Senior, LLC and co-founder of Keystone Senior Management Services, Inc. “We selected Holland for this project because of their proven track-record for reliability and expertise and were very satisfied with the work they did on this project.”

The $39 million development offers independent living, assisted living and memory care services, stated the release. The building has 149 apartments, including 64 independent living, 66 assisted living, 19 memory care and one guest suite. There is also a memory garden, a courtyard and formal entrance lobby.

“Keystone Place at Richland Creek’s ultra-inclusive service package provides meals, housekeeping, transportation, and life enrichment opportunities that allow residents to engage, explore and maximize their personal wellness, even in a time of social distancing,” said Jan Brenner, Keystone Place at Richland Creek’s Senior Living Counselor.

The senior living facility is one of many new developments in the Richland Creek area. Progress continues to be made at The Shoppes at Richland Creek. Restaurants including Taco Bell, Chicken Salad Chick and Smoothie King are now open. Other businesses including Wingstop, Five Guys Burgers and Fries and European Wax Center are close to opening.

Keystone Place will host open house events by appointment on April 17 and 18. For more information or to schedule a visit, call 618-576-6178.

New hire at an East St. Louis organization will help pets and their people stay together

Gateway Pet Guardians recently announced the hiring of a community support manager, who also happens to be a social worker.

Katie Anderson has a master’s degree in social work and an “extensive background of serving children and families at an outpatient trauma clinic,” according to an April 1 press release issued by Gateway Pet Guardians.

The East St. Louis-based animal welfare organization focuses on helping people and their pets stay together.

“Pets are family and no one should have to give up their beloved pet in a time of crisis due to lack of resources,” said Jill Henke, community director.

“[Anderson’s] experience is going to be a game changer for us. Having a social worker on staff allows us to provide sustainable, long-term solutions to pet owners in crisis by connecting them to other resources in the community while simultaneously helping them address their pets’ needs in the short-term,” Henke stated in the release.

Gateway Pet Guardians’ efforts to keep pets and people together include offering a free pet food pantry, low-cost pet clinic, free spay/neuter program and much more.

Gateway Pet Guardians is located at 725 N. 15th St. in East St. Louis. Hours are 2-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. For more information, call 618-567-8007 or visit gatewaypets.org.

Start of Red Bird Express service for 2021 season postponed

The St. Clair County Transit District announced in a March 23 press release that the start of the season for the 2021 Red Bird Express for the St. Louis Cardinals has been postponed due to the pandemic.

The release stated that the “popularity of the Red Bird Express … makes social distancing impossible.”

“While the Red Bird Express is a favorite for our residents, safety and security of riders is our top priority,” commented Herb Simmons, chair of the St. Clair County Transit District Board. “MetroLink offers an alternative hassle-free means for Metro East residents to get to and from Cardinals home games.”

The release added that the district board will re-examine the decision as COVID guidelines change in the region.

For updates about the Red Bird Express, visit scctd.org.

Dinosaurs settle in at a temporary St. Louis home

A new temporary exhibit, Emerson Dinoroarus (dino-ROAR-us), opens to the public Saturday, April 17, at the Saint Louis Zoo.

Animatronic and stationary dinosaurs arrived at the Zoo Monday, March 15, via three large trucks, according to a press release issued by the Zoo.

The exhibit features “16 different groupings of animatronic and stationary dinosaurs — colorful, prehistoric creatures that move realistically, some roaring and spitting or placidly munching on the lush vegetation,” stated the release.

Dinosaurs represented in the exhibit include a life-size triceratops, a 12-foot-tall Tyrannosaurus rex, a giant quetzalcoatlus, and 18-foot-tall brachiosaurus, a nest of duck-billed parasaurolophus babies and more.

Zoo guests will have the opportunity to learn about connections between dinosaurs and living animals today, as well as “facts about dinosaurs and the information scientists have gained from their fossils, theories on their mass extinction, and practical ways you can help protect animals today from going extinct,” stated the release.

“Dinoroarus gives us a chance to talk about difficult topics like extinction and how some predecessors of dinosaurs, including turtles and crocodiles, are still with us, as well as how some descendants of dinosaurs, like birds, still grace our lives,” said Michael Macek, Director, Saint Louis Zoo.

The attraction is suitable for all ages and also includes live animals. Domesticated guinea fowl freely roam the exhibit area. Visitors will be able to meet North American river otters, Tasmanian devils, fish moon jellies, sea stars, urchins, sponges, coral and anemones, according to the release, and learn what they have in common with animals during the time of dinosaurs.

Emerson Dinoroarus will run through Oct. 31.

For hours, ticket information or to learn more about Emerson Dinoroarus and The Saint Louis Zoo, visit the website at stlzoo.org.

Other items of interest:

▪ Golden Oak Pancake House recently opened a second location at 6663 Edwardsville Crossing Drive, Suite A in Edwardsville. The restaurant serves pancakes, French toast, omelets, skillets, burgers, sandwiches, wraps and more.

The original location is at 4519 N. Illinois St. in Swansea. Hours at both locations are 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. They are closed Mondays. For information, visit the website at goldenoakpancakehouse.com or call 618-307-9966 for Edwardsville or 618-416-4633 for Swansea.

▪ Bank of Madison County has opened the doors at its new Edwardsville location at 100 N. Main St., in the Historic Bohm Building. Lobby hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Other hours are available by appointment by calling 618-656-2882. For more information, visit bankofmadisoncounty.com.

▪ First National Bank of Waterloo announced in an April 1 press release that it will open its 14th banking center at 4101 N. Illinois St. in Swansea. The location is currently the site of First Mid Bank & Trust, which will move to another property. First National Bank of Waterloo will purchase the property and building and make some renovations. Plans are to open as First National Bank of Waterloo by Summer 2021.

▪ Goff & Dittman Florists & Gift Shop recently opened a second location at 302 E. Broadway in Alton. An April 7 release issued by RiverBend Growth Association stated that Goff & Dittman is the “oldest family florist in the area since 1948 with a shop in Edwardsville …. They carry a wide variety of fresh flowers, plants, memorials, gifts and home décor.”

The shops offer delivery in Alton, Edwardsville and surrounding areas. The Edwardsville location can be found at 1411 Troy Road, Suite A. Hours at both locations are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and closed on Sunday. Call 618-307-9056 (Edwardsville) or 618-433-1817 (Alton) or visit the website at goffdittmanflorist.com for more information.