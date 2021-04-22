Some MetroLink train service interrupted after bus knocks utility poll onto wires

MetroLink trains at the Fifth and Missouri Avenue station in East ST. Louis will be stopped later Thursday afternoon to allow Ameren Illinois to replace a utility pole that was hit by a Metro bus driver.

The Metro bus ran up on a sidewalk about 8 a.m. near the station, causing a power line to fall across the overhead wires that power the trains.

“Ameren Illinois had to wait until Metro de-energized their wires so we could remove our wire. This took approximately 30 minutes,” said Brian Bretsch, an Ameren Illinois spokesman.

West bound trains were able to start rolling again around 8:30 a.m., he said.

There will be another outage that will last about an hour while Ameren replaces the utility pole that was damaged by the bus, Bresch said.

“Metro has been notified of this outage that will impact the train schedule,” Bretsch said.

No customers were affected by the morning outage.