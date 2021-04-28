Mother reports that her son is still missing as search continues in Edwardsville

Keegan Coleman Provided

A search continues for Keegan Coleman, 13, who went missing in Edwardsville around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday, according to his mother, Christine Little.

A missing persons report has been filed and the child’s mother said several parties in Edwardsville are searching for Keegan. The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is handling the case.

“I just spoke with detectives and they are following on leads trying to find him,” Little said Wednesday morning.

Keegan is 5-foot-5 and weighs approximately 160 lbs. He was last seen wearing a green shirt and bluish green shorts with black Nike shoes.

If anyone has information regarding this case, please call the Madison County Sheriff’s Department at 618-692-6087.

This is a developing story and will be updated.