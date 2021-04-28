Edwardsville area boy who went missing Tuesday evening is found Wednesday morning

Keegan Coleman Provided

An Edwardsville area boy missing since Tuesday evening has been found.

The mother of Keegan Coleman, 13, reported on her Facebook page that he was found late Wednesday morning.

“Thank you to everyone who has shared my post and helped look for him. I’m so grateful for all of you,” Christine Little stated.

Keegan had been missing since 6:50 p.m. Tuesday.

A missing persons report was filed and his mother said several parties in Edwardsville searched for him. The Madison County Sheriff’s Department handled the case.