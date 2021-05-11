New Edwardsville campus is part of Anderson Healthcare’s prep for population growth

Anderson Healthcare’s new “campus” in Edwardsville is starting to look like one.

The company that owns Anderson Hospital in Maryville recently broke ground on its third building in a 15-acre development off Goshen Road, across from Edwardsville YMCA’s Meyer Center.

The 50,000-square-foot building will be used mainly to house doctor’s offices, according to a news release.

“This unique two-story building will help us consolidate many of our Anderson Medical Group primary-care practices into one convenient location,” stated President and CEO Keith Page. “The facility will have clinical space for approximately 20 providers.”

Other outpatient services will include an urgent-care facility, lab for blood work, rehabilitation center and Goshen Imaging Center, an affiliate of Maryville Imaging Center.

“We are also in discussions with a health-care partner to offer urgent-care services specific to pediatrics,” Page stated.

This artist rendering shows the third building coming to the Anderson Healthcare Goshen Campus. Provided

Anderson announced development of the Goshen Campus in 2019. It’s designed to serve current residents of Edwardsville, Glen Carbon and surrounding communities, but also to prepare for explosive residential and commercial growth that officials expect along the Interstate 55 corridor.

Anderson’s first building opened last fall. It houses an outpatient surgery center and a specialty pediatric clinic operated by Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis.

The second building is under construction and expected to open this summer. It will house Anderson Rehabilitation Institute, a rehab hospital that is a joint venture with Kindred Healthcare.

The third building is a $20 million project being developed by Triple Net Management. It’s expected to be completed by summer 2022. The builder and designer is The Korte Co., based in Highland.