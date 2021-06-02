Man found dead in burning Washington Park house

File

A 46-year-old man died in a fire at his Washington Park home early Monday morning.

Washington Park Deputy Fire Chief Greg Stevens was notified of the fire at the three-bedroom house at 5706 Warren at 1 a.m. The first firefighter arrived on scene within five minutes and saw smoke billowing from the house, Stevens said.

“There was heavy smoke in the rear of the structure and in front of the residence,” he said. “Firemen went in to do a rescue as two other fire departments arrived on scene and joined in the rescue. “

First responders found the man dead in the front bedroom, said Stevens, who would not release the man’s identity.

The cause of the fire and where it started in the three bedroom wood framed house is under investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s office.

In all, 17 firefighters worked together to extinguish the fire.

Stevens said the fire was out in two hours but firefighters remained on the scene after the fire was extinguished.