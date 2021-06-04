Shelter-in-place order in Wood River lifted, no threat imminent

The Wood River Police Department has canceled a shelter-in-place order for residents following a chemical leak from a railroad car Thursday.

The order was issued “as a precaution at the recommendation of the environmental engineers,” according to the Wood River Police Department.

Wood River Dispatcher Derek Mormino said Friday afternoon there is no threat at this point.

“All the fire departments are out there still working on it,” he said. “There is no shelter-in-place at this point. All the roads are reopened. There is no threat right now.”

Beyond the water curtain sent into the air to keep the area safe, Mormino was unaware of any additional safety mitigations.

Norfolk Southern Railroad representative Jeff Degraff said other solutions are still in the works.

“Norfolk Southern personnel continued to assist local responders overnight to dissipate the vapors and monitor air quality levels,” he said in a prepared statement. “Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery is taking the lead to explore options on potential resolutions moving forward.”

According to The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, sulfuric acid is a corrosive substance, destructive to the skin, eyes, teeth, and lungs. Severe exposure can result in death. Workers may be harmed from exposure to sulfuric acid. The level of exposure depends on dose, duration, and type of work being done, according to NIOSH.

In the environment, according to National Pollutant Inventory, sulfuric acid has short-term toxicity on aquatic life, but would badly burn any plants, birds or land animals exposed to it.

According to a Wood River Police Department release Thursday, police, fire department and other agencies assisted the railroad with a car venting spent sulfuric acid.

A Code Red call was made to alert citizens. The shelter in place Code Red was issued for the area south of Illinois 143, west of Illinois 111, north of West Third Street and east of North Old Edwardsville Road.

Citizens in the designated area were “strongly encouraged” to turn off their air conditioners and close windows, police said. Sixth Street south of Illinois 143 to Illinois 111 was closed as a precaution.

“Remember, everything being done is to keep you safe in the event the situation would worsen,” the Wood River PD said on its Facebook page Thursday.

The Madison County Emergency Management Agency Command Post has been on scene.