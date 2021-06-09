Illinois State Police investigate traffic fatality in East St. Louis

A fatal traffic accident involving two vehicles on Wednesday in East St. Louis is under investigation by the Illinois State Police.

The name of the person who died in the crash has not been released, East St. Louis Police reported.

Two other persons were involved in the crash and have been taken to a hospital. Their conditions were not immediately available.

The East St. Louis Police Department also said that Illinois State Police will investigate the crash.

The two vehicles collided on Martin Luther King Drive just west of Collinsville Avenue at 11:23 a.m.

Witnesses told police they had seen one of the vehicles traveling at a high rate of speed but other details about victims and the cause of the crash were not available.

Family members of the deceased victim went to the scene after the crash, police said.