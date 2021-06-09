Coroner releases name of man killed in East St. Louis crash

A 24-year-old Madison man died and two others were injured in a crash in East St. Louis Wednesday, authorities said.

Joseph McClain, of the 1600 block of Fifth Street in Madison, was killed in the two-vehicle collision, according to St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

The driver and a passenger in the other vehicle were injured in the crash, Illinois State Police reported in a news release.

Brandis Jennings, 30, of the Centreville section of the newly created city of Cahokia Heights, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, Illinois State Police said. She was the driver of a 2011 Cadillac SUV.

Arthur Williams, 33, of St. Louis was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

McClain was driving a 2013 Dodge sedan that collided with the Cadillac SUV on Martin Luther King Drive at Collinsville Avenue in East St. Louis at about 11:22 a.m., authorities said.

According to preliminary information from Illinois State Police, the Dodge was going west on Martin Luther King Drive approaching Collinsville Avenue and the driver of the Cadillac was attempting to turn left onto Martin Luther King Drive from Collinsville Avenue. The driver of the Dodge “failed to stop at the stop sign and struck” the Cadillac.

McClain was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:25 p.m., Dye said.

The crash remains under investigation and no further information was being released, the state police said.