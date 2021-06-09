Belleville Police Department warns residents about telephone scam

The Belleville Police Department has been notified of a fraudulent phone scam used to deceive people out of money.

According to the Belleville Police Department’s Facebook page, the person claims to be a Belleville police officer or detective and demands some form of monetary payment.

On its Facebook page, the department said they would never call and demand any payment for criminal charges, nor would they ever take any gift cards, Google cards, or Apple cards as payment.

Officers or detectives have contacted people with complaints signed against them; however, they are always told to come to the Belleville Police Department, 720 West Main St., to speak to an officer or detective in person.

If there is a bond to be paid, then that information or transaction will be done in person at headquarters, never over the phone or online, the Belleville Police Department noted on its Facebook page.

As a general rule, the department advises, if anyone receives a call where they are asked for payment through gift cards, Google cards, or Apple cards, they should hang up and be cautious with their interactions with that person.

The same rule would apply to people asking for personal information over the phone.

The AARP offers these tips for handling potentially fraudulent calls on their website: