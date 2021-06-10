Missouri man dies in traffic accident in Shiloh

A Missouri man died in a traffic accident in Shiloh early Thursday morning.

James D. Miller, 58, of Florissant, was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Clair County Coroner’s Office, according to the Shiloh Police Department’s Facebook page.

At approximately 5:04 a.m. Thursday, officers from the Shiloh Police Department responded to a single-vehicle traffic accident involving a commercial semi-truck and trailer in the 1700 block of Cross Street.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2015 Volvo tractor-trailer was traveling south on Cross Street before crossing the center line of traffic and continuing off the roadway.

The tractor-trailer went down an embankment before coming to rest in a wooded section of a residential area. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was Miller.

According to the Shiloh Police Department’s Facebook page, an investigation is underway that will include the results of toxicology. Anyone with information related to this accident should contact the Shiloh Police Department at 618-632-9047.

The O’Fallon Fire Department, the O’Fallon-Shiloh Emergency Medical Services, the Illinois State Police, St. Clair County Coroner’s Office, and Petroff Towing assisted with the investigation.