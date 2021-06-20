Five dead in car crash between Vandalia and Effingham, according to police

Five people died in a crash on U.S. Route 40 between Vandalia and Effingham on Saturday afternoon, according to Illinois State Police.

Lloyd A. Rowe, a 50-year-old resident of Brownstown, was driving west on the highway near N. 1750 St. at around 3:15 p.m. when he drove off onto the right shoulder for unknown reasons. He overcorrected and lost control of the vehicle, skidding into the path of an eastbound oncoming car, police said.

Both vehicles ended up in the ditch on the south side of the highway.

Rowe was pronounced dead on scene along with the driver of the other car, 22-year-old Hailey E. Funneman of Effingham. All three passengers in the car with Funneman died: Coleton Price, 25, of Shumway; James W. Bowlin, 43, of Effingham; and Jeana M. Kollman, 45, of Effingham.

Rowe was driving a 2005 Pontiac G6 and Funneman was driving a 2007 Ford Taurus.