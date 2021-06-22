Another bear sighting in southwest IL, this one about two hours southeast of Belleville

On Monday, the black bear pictured here might have been spotted in White County, which is approximately two hours southeast of Belleville. This bear was first spotted in Monroe County on June 10. Monroe County Sheriff's Department Facebook page

The black bear sighted around the region this month may be trekking east.

A bear was reportedly spotted Monday in White County, which is about two hours southeast of Belleville. WSIL-TV reported Tuesday that a resident posted photos of a bear in her back yard three miles north of Carmi.

There’s no confirmation that it’s the same bear initially spotted in Monroe County on June 10, then Clinton County on June 12, then Washington County on June 15 and then Franklin County on Friday.

However, Illinois Conservation Police Officer Don Schachner said late Tuesday afternoon he wouldn’t be surprised if it is the same bear.

“That’s probably not too far of a stretch that it could be the same one. They can cover some ground. It doesn’t sound like it’s out of the realm of the possibility that it’s the same one from a distance perspective,” Schachner said.

A black bear, believed to be a young male, was last seen Friday in Franklin County near Rend Lake. A representative from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department said Monday the last time they heard anything — she thinks a couple days ago — the bear was heading east.

“There have been no other sightings in the surrounding counties. The last time we heard anything was it was heading east to Hamilton County,” the representative said.

A representative from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department said Monday, “To my knowledge we have had no reports of any sightings. We’re a pretty small department, so if we had anything, I’d have heard about it.

Kyle Bacon, chief deputy for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department Kyle Bacon said Monday: “Around midday Thursday, we received a report of the bear walking on the roadway on the west side of Rend Lake. Friday afternoon, the bear was reported on the south end of Rend Lake, but this time on the east side.

“There was another sighting in that same area that same evening. To my knowledge there have not been any other reports on its location. We’re really not for sure where it’s at. The last known location I got was Friday evening.”