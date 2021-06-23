Section of westbound I-70 in Madison County will be completely closed for 21 days

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced a 21-day complete closure of westbound I-70 between the I-70/270 split and the merge with southbound I-55 in Madison County so that workers can make pavement repairs.

Weather permitting, work will begin Friday at 6 p.m., and the road closure will last for 21 days.

The detour route for this closure is:

From I-70 westbound to northbound Illinois 4 to westbound Illinois 143 to southbound I-55 to southbound I-55/70.

Westbound I-70 to westbound I-270 will remain open.

According to a release from the state transportation department, the work is expected to be completed by July 23.

This stage of work is part of a larger project that will include additional lane closures to be announced. Plans are to complete the entire project by November.

Drivers may experience delays when traveling through the work zone. Drivers are asked to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For project updates, follow IDOT on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.