These are the southwestern Illinois road construction projects planned near you

More than 200 miles of roadway and nearly a million square feet of bridges in southwestern Illinois are slated for improvements within the next six years under a statewide infrastructure program.

The projects will cost roughly $1.91 billion from 2022 to 2027 in 11 counties including St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, Washington, Clinton, Bond, Jersey, Greene, Calhoun and Marion. The Illinois Department of Transportation has not set definite dates for when the projects will start.

Here are some of the major projects:

Construction is already underway this year on the Poplar Street Bridge. The three right lanes of eastbound Interstate 55/64 are closed, as is the ramp to southbound Illinois 3 and the ramp to southbound Tudor Avenue in East St. Louis. Bridge, road and ramp repair will continue through early October.

The projects are part of the Rebuild Illinois infrastructure plan lawmakers approved in 2019. Statewide, the next phase of the highway improvement program will result in the reconstruction nearly 2,779 miles more miles of roads and 7.9 million square feet of bridge decks in the five-year time frame.

Local lawmakers praised the planned improvements.

“I’m pleased to see funds spent on the roads we travel on every day, including some that are in desperate need of repair,” said state Sen. Chris Belt, D-Cahokia Heights. “This plan will provide hundreds of jobs for those who were left unemployed from the pandemic, helping us put it behind us and get our state back on track.”

A full list of projects is available on IDOT’s website.

