Illinois 3 ramp from eastbound I-55/64 in East St. Louis is now open to traffic

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Thursday the southbound Illinois 3 ramp from eastbound I-55/64 is now open to traffic.

It had been closed since April 1 to replace the bridge decks on eastbound I-55/64, according to IDOT.

In Missouri, the Marion Street entrance ramp to northbound Interstate 55 as well as the right lane of northbound I-55 approaching the Poplar Street Bridge will remain closed. Interstate 64 also is still reduced to one lane approaching the Poplar Street Bridge.

The construction is part of a $29.8 million project to rebuild bridges in the area funded by Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s $45 billion Rebuild Illinois Capital Plan.