What happened during the 1917 attacks on Black people in East St. Louis? Here’s a summary

The attacks on Black East St. Louisans in May and July 1917 are commonly known as race riots, but the violence could easily be described as a massacre.

It’s the term W.E.B. DuBois, Ida B. Wells and local newspapers used to describe the violence at the time, as opposed to the word “riot” used later by Congress when investigating the events.

Angry whites executed targeted attacks against largely defenseless Black East St. Louisans, who suffered immeasurable damage to life and property.

After an initial outbreak of violence on May 28, a white mob on July 2 perpetrated some of the most heinous violence in American history against Black residents of the city, which was mostly white at the time but where Black people had been living for decades.

Hundreds of books, articles, public hearings and first-hand accounts recorded the devastation of those attacks, but here is a summary of the events that led up to the racist attacks and their effects on Black East St. Louisans at the time.

What happened during the East St. Louis massacres?

What caused the massacres?

Want to learn more? Here’s some further reading.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING

How do you define reparations?

How do you define reparations? What is missing from our definition? What do you believe needs to happen, if anything, to atone for slavery? The BND wants to hear from you. Email us at newsroom@bnd.com with your thoughts.

Kelsey Landis
Kelsey Landis is an Illinois state affairs and politics reporter for the Belleville News-Democrat. She joined the newsroom in January 2020 after her first stint at the paper from 2016 to 2018. She graduated from Southern Illinois University in 2010 and earned a master’s from DePaul University in 2014. Landis previously worked at The Alton Telegraph. At the BND, she focuses on informing you about what your lawmakers are doing in Springfield and Washington, D.C., and she works to hold them accountable. Landis has won Illinois Press Association awards for her work, including the Freedom of Information Award.
