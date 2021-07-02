Edwardsville police seek assistance in finding missing 9-year-old girl

Provided

Edwardsville police sought the public’s help in locating a missing child Friday morning.

Jarvah White, 9, was reported missing at roughly 4 a.m. from the 200 block of W. Union Street, according to the Edwardsville Police Department.

The child and her grandmother, her legal guardian, were in Edwardsville visiting family, police said. White may have left the home with her biological mother, Zamira Campbell, who does not have legal custody of her daughter, according to Major Michael Fillback.

Their whereabouts were unknown as of 9 a.m. Friday.

Police don’t believe White is in danger but hoped to find the child and reunite her with her grandmother, who she has been living with in Mississippi.

Anyone with information about the child may contact the Edwardsville Police Department at 618-656-2131.