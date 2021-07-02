Edwardsville police locate 9-year-old girl reported missing Friday

Jarvah White, 9, was reported missing at roughly 4 a.m. Friday, July 2, according to the Edwardsville Police Department. Provided

Edwardsville police have located a 9-year-old girl who had gone missing Friday morning.

Jarvah White, 9, was found safe and unharmed, according to Major Michael Fillback.

White was reported missing at roughly 4 a.m. from the 200 block of West Union Street, according to the Edwardsville Police Department. Police located her by 3:30 p.m.

The child and her grandmother, her legal guardian, were in Edwardsville visiting family, police said. White may have left the home with her biological mother, Zamira Campbell, who does not have legal custody of her daughter, according to Major Michael Fillback.

Police didn’t believe White was in danger.