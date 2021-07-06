Read Fairview Heights Police Department’s news release on the Sky Zone incident

The Fairview Heights Police Department issued this press release on an incident at the Sky Zone Trampoline Park at 10850 Lincoln Trail on Saturday, June 26, after an officer appeared to use force while breaking up a fight between two teenage girls. Here is the July 1 press release:

Disturbance at SkyZone leads to Juvenile Arrests

On Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 10:30 p.m., officers were sent to Skyzone, 10850 Lincoln Trail, for a disturbance inside the business. While officers were arriving, they were advised that the disturbance had ended but there were over 200 patrons, mostly juveniles in the business, and management was requesting officers help in clearing them out to close.

The crowd was so large several other agencies were requested to respond to lend assistance in controlling and escorting juveniles away from the business. While officers were there, several fights between juveniles broke out in the parking lot and vestibule of the business. Officers broke up the fights while surrounded by hundreds of juveniles, and were able to secure four juvenile females in custody during the incident. The females were held for disorderly conduct and obstructing a peace officer, they were later released to their parents or legal guardian.

We are aware of videos circulating of some of the activities during the melee and are investigating the conduct of the patrons and officers on scene.

At the time of the incident, there were four Fairview Heights police officers on duty, they were assisted by the O’Fallon, Caseyville, Belleville police departments, and the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

*All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.