Some still without power in southwest Illinois after severe storms roll through area

Electricity has been restored to many metro-east homes after an evening of powerful storms caused power outages throughout the metro-east.

According to Ameren, Illinois, approximately 263 customers were without power as of 5:30 p.m. Saturday. That’s compared to Saturday morning when 355 customers in O’Fallon alone were without power and around 800 were without power around the metro-east.

As of 5:30 p.m. Saturday, 134 customers in Fairview Heights and 83 customers in Troy were without power.

The National Weather Service’s St. Louis branch has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. Saturday night. According to the forecast, hail up to the size of a lime is possible with winds reaching up to 70 miles per hour. However, its forecast showed the bulk of storms should be out of the area after 6 p.m.