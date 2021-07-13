Authorities release identity of elderly woman found dead in Fairview Heights home

Authorities have released the identity of the woman whose body was found in a Fairview Heights home on Monday.

Karen Hyashi, who was 80, was identified by St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

Fairview Heights police said she apparently had been dead in her home for “an extended period of time.”

Police went to the residence in the 200 block of Oxford Drive at 9:40 a.m. for a well-being check and found the woman in a bedroom, according to Officer Tim Mueller, the department spokesperson.

“A relative living with the deceased is currently being held in custody while the investigation continues,” a department Facebook post states. “The cause of death was not immediately clear to detectives. An autopsy will be scheduled.”

No further information was released.