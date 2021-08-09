Breese woman killed in two-car crash in Bond County is identified

. File photo

Two people are dead after a head-on collision in Bond County Monday morning.

The crash happened at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Illinois Route 127 at Sale Barn Avenue. The Bond County Coroner’s office identified the victims as Amy R. Buss, 30, of Breese, and Daniel Ndayisenga, 34, of Moline.

According to Illinois State Police, Ndayisnega was driving a 2014 gray Toyota Avalon traveling southbound on Illinois 127. For an undetermined reason, he crossed the center lane of the road and struck Buss’ northbound 2021 white Nissan Altima head on.

Both pronounced dead at the scene by the Bond County coroner, ISP said.

Illinois Route 27 between Sale Barn Avenue and Airport Avenue was closed for 4 hours due to the crash investigation, which is ongoing.