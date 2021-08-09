Breese woman killed in two-car crash in Bond County

Two people are dead after a head-on collision in Bond County Monday morning.

The crash happened at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Illinois Route 127 at Sale Barn Avenue.

According to Illinois State Police, a 33-year-old male from Moline, driving a 2014 gray Toyota Avalon was traveling southbound and a 30-year-old female from Breese, driving a 2021 white Nissan Altima was traveling northbound.

The driver of the Toyota Avalon struck the driver of the Nissan Altima head-on as he crossed the center line for reasons that haven’t been determined.

They were both pronounced dead at the scene by the Bond County coroner, ISP said.

Illinois Route 27 between Sale Barn Avenue and Airport Avenue was closed for 4 hours due to the crash investigation.

The names of the victims have not been released as the crash remains under investigation.