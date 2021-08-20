Did your town gain or lose? Check out the 2020 Census details for southwest Illinois

The 2020 Census results have been released for cities and villages across the metro-east. See an interactive chart accompanying this article. Created by Datawrapper

Results from the 2020 Census show which cities and villages across the metro-east either gained or lost population as compared to the previous census in 2010.

Five metro-east counties lost population in the 10-year period between 2010 and 2020 and one gained population, according to statistics released by the U.S. Census Bureau last week. Monroe County gained population while St. Clair, Madison, Clinton, Randolph and Washington counties lost population.

The Census Bureau has not yet posted 2020 population figures on its website for most metro-east towns but the BND has analyzed data released by the bureau to find the latest population figures for 93 cities and villages in six counties across southwestern Illinois.

There were increases in 35, losses in 57 and one place, St. Rose in Clinton County, remained the same at 1,422 people.

You can check out the results in an interactive chart accompanying this story or you use this menu to jump to your county:

St. Clair County

Town........Population in 2010........Population in 2020........Percentage change

Alorton................2,002.................................1,566.....................................-21.78%

Brooklyn...............749.....................................649.......................................-13.35%

Belleville..............44,478.............................42,404...................................-4.66%

Cahokia.................15,241.................................12,096...............................-20.64%

Caseyville...........4,245...................................4,400..................................3.65%

Centreville.........5,309.................................4,232....................................-20.29%

Dupo.......................4,138.................................3,996...................................-3.43%

East Carondelet........499.......................390.............................................-21.84%

East St. Louis........27,006.....................18,469.......................................-31.61%

Fairmont City........2,635......................2,265..........................................-14.04%

Fairview Heights........17,078............16,706........................................-2.18%

Fayetteville.................366......................302...........................................-17.49%

Freeburg.....................4,354.................4,582..........................................5.24%

Lebanon....................4,418......................4,691.........................................6.18%

Lenzburg..................521...........................468..........................................-10.17%

Marissa.....................1,979........................1,833......................................-7.38%

Mascoutah.........7,483......................8,754..........................................16.99%

Millstadt.................4,011.......................4,071.........................................1.50%

New Athens........2,054...................1,955............................................-4.82%

O’Fallon..................28,281..................32,289......................................14.17%

St. Libory................615........................628............................................2.11%

Sauget.......................159...........................141......................................-11.32%

Shiloh.......................12,651...................14,098.....................................11.44%

Smithton................3,693.....................4,006..........................................8.48%

Summerfield............451......................347............................................-23.06%

Swansea...................13,430................14,386........................................7.12%

Washington Park........4,196........2,592.............................................-38.23%

Madison County

Town........Population in 2010........Population in 2020........percentage change

Alhambra..............681...................................622..........................................-8.66%

Alton.....................27,865..........................25,676........................................-7.86%

Collinsville.........25,579.......................24,366........................................-4.74%

East Alton........6,301.............................5,786............................................-8.17%

Edwardsville........24,293..............26,808............................................10.35%

Glen Carbon........12,934................13,842...............................................7.02%

Godfrey.......................17,982.................17,825........................................-0.87%

Granite City........29,849................27,549............................................-7.71%

Grantfork...............337.........................341.....................................................1.19%

Hamel......................816...........................929..................................................13.85%

Hartford..................1,429.....................1,185.............................................-17.07%

Highland..............9,919....................9,991...................................................0.73%

Livingston........858.............................763..................................................-11.07%

Madison...............3,891...........................3,171...........................................-18.50%

Marine...................960.............................912.............................................-5.00%

Maryville........7,487........................8,221...............................................9.80%

New Douglas........319......................350.............................................9.72%

Pontoon Beach........5,836.........5,876.............................................0.69%

Roxana.......................1,542........................1,454.......................................-5.71%

St. Jacob...................1,098.................1,358............................................23.68%

South Roxana........2,053.................1,891.........................................-7.89%

Troy............................9,888....................10,960.......................................10.84%

Venice..................1,890......................1,498.........................................-20.74%

Williamson........230.........................183..............................................-20.43%

Wood River........10,657..............10,464........................................-1.81%

Worden.....................1,044....................1,096........................................4.98%

Monroe County

Town........Population in 2010........Population in 2020........Percentage change

Columbia..................9,707............................10,999.......................................13.31%

Fults..................................26.................................28................................................7.69%

Hecker........................481..................................429...........................................-10.81%

Maeystown.........157................................150................................................-4.46%

Valmeyer.............1,263..............................1,233.............................................-2.38%

Waterloo...........9,811..............................11,013.............................................12.25%

Clinton County

Town........Population in 2010........Population in 2020........Percentage change

Albers..................1,190........................................1,121.............................................-5.80%

Aviston.............1,945....................................2,340............................................20.31%

Bartelso............595......................................635.................................................6.72%

Beckemeyer..........1,040..........................923...............................................-11.25%

Breese......................4,442..........................4,641..............................................4.48%

Carlyle........3,281.................................3,253.................................................-0.85%

Centralia........13,032...........................12,182............................................-6.52%

Damiansville........491........................564..................................................14.87%

Germantown........1,269.................1,324.............................................4.33%

Hoffman.....................508.......................439............................................-13.58%

Huey.......................169...............................160...............................................-5.33%

Keyesport.............421.........................406..............................................-3.56%

New Baden........3,349..................3,428.............................................2.36%

St. Rose...............1,422.......................1,422...........................................0.00%

Trenton..................2,715.....................2,690......................................-0.92%

Randolph County

Town........Population in 2010........Population in 2020........Percentage change

Baldwin....................373................................314....................................................-15.82%

Chester...................8,586.........................6,814.............................................-20.64%

Coulterville........945...............................834...................................................-11.75%

Ellis Grove...........363.............................328......................................................-9.64%

Evansville..............701..............................547....................................................-21.97%

Percy............................970...........................906.................................................-6.60%

Prairie Du Rocher........604.........502.....................................................-16.89%

Red Bud....................3,698.....................3,804.............................................2.87%

Ruma..........................317..............................313.....................................................-1.26%

Sparta......................4,302......................4,095...............................................-4.81%

Steeleville............2,083.....................1,930.................................................-7.35%

Tilden.....................934............................750......................................................-19.70%

Washington County

Town........Population in 2010........Population in 2020........Percentage change

Addieville...............252............................259.......................................................2.78%

Ashley....................536..............................462....................................................-13.81%

Hoyleton................531.............................520...................................................-2.07%

Irvington..................659..........................581....................................................-11.84%

Lively Grove........688.......................550..................................................-20.06%

Nashville..............3,258.......................3,105..................................................-4.70%

New Minden............215....................175.......................................................-18.60%

Oakdale.....................221........................199......................................................-9.95%

Okawville.................1,434....................1,369...............................................-4.53%

Radom........................220.........................183...................................................-16.82%

Richview.................253........................238.....................................................-5.93%

Venedy....................138............................121.................................................-12.32%