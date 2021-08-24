Here’s a list of 20 cooling centers in St. Clair and Madison counties, a link to others

A heat advisory is in effect for the region through Wednesday.
If you don’t have air conditioning,
dozens of cooling centers
are available across the region, including these in St. Clair and Madison counties:
Belleville Public Library, main branch: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday. 121 E. Washington St., Belleville; 618-234-0441. Belleville Public Library, west branch: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, & Friday and noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday & Thursday. 3414 W. Main St., Belleville; 618-233-4366. Glen Carbon Police Department community room: Open Wednesday, July 28, through the evening of Thursday, July 29. 149 N. Main St., Glen Carbon; 618-288-7226. Salvation Army - Belleville Corps: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday. 20 Glory Place, Belleville; 618-235-7378. Salvation Army St. Clair County: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. East St. Louis Service Center: 616 North 16th Street, East St. Louis; 618-874-3136. Washington Park City Hall: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 5218 N. Park Drive, East Saint Louis; 618-874-2040. Lessie Bates Davis Seasoned Circle Cafe: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. 1274 North 37th Street, East St. Louis; 618-271-2522. Programs and Service for Older Persons: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. 201 N. Church Street, Belleville; 618-234-4410 Salvation Army Alton Corps: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 525 Alby St., Alton; 618-465-7764. Main Street Community Center, Inc.: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, 1003 N. Main St., Edwardsville; 618-656-0300. Edwardsville Public Library: 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; and 12:30-4 p.m. Sunday. 112 S. Kansas St., Edwardsville; 618-692-7556 Young Men’s Christian Association of Edwardsville: 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday; 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. 1200 Esic Drive, Edwardsville; 618-656-0436 Young Men’s Christian Association Meyer Center: 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday; 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. 7348 Goshen Road, Edwardsville; 618-655-1460. Community Care Center, Inc.: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday (closed for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon). 1818 Cleveland Blvd., Granite City. Chouteau Township Hall: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 906 Thorngate Drive, Granite City; 618-931-0360. Wood River Fire Station: Call for specific hours. 501 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River; 618-259-0984. Wood River Roundhouse: 8 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. 633 N. Wood River Drive, Wood River; 618-251-3130. Southwestern Illinois College Program: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. 201 N. Church St., Belleville; 618-234-4410.PSOP (Programs & Services for Older Persons): 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday 201 N. Church St., Belleville; 618-234-4410. Collinsville Township Senior Citizens Center: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. 420 E. Main St., Collinsville; 618-344-7787. Weinheimer Community Center: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 1100 Main St., Highland; 618-654-1026.
