Randolph County residents mourn death of teen volleyball player killed by train

A photo of Lilly Vandeford, 16, of Prairie du Rocher, in her Red Bud High School volleyball uniform is being used for her obituary. Provided

Randolph County residents are grieving the death of a beloved Red Bud High School student and volleyball player who was killed Friday when a train hit the car she was driving in Prairie du Rocher.

Red Bud Community Unit School District 132 Superintendent Jonathan Tallman emailed parents on Saturday about the accident involving Lillian “Lilly” Vandeford. He invited students to speak with members of a “crisis team” at the high school on Sunday afternoon, if desired.

“It’s a sad day for our district and our community,” Tallman said in an interview Sunday night. “Whenever something tragic like this happens, it’s extremely sad. But the school district is going to do what we do best, and that’s come together as a community.”

Tallman added that Lilly has a “loving family.”

“They’re devastated,” he said. “As a school community, we’re all devastated. It’s just such a tragic situation.”

Lilly’s friends organized a GoFundMe campaign on Saturday to help her family with funeral expenses. Their goal was to raise $10,000. By Sunday evening, people had donated more than $18,600.

“On 8/27/2021, a beautiful girl lost her life in a very tragic accident,” according to the campaign description. “Lilly lit up everyone’s lives that she touched. She was always smiling and had a very positive outlook on life. She will be missed greatly as she had a positive impact on many peoples lives. She played volleyball for Red Bud High School and loved every second of it.”

On Saturday afternoon, Illinois State Police District 13 reported in a news release that a 16-year-old girl from Prairie du Rocher had been killed by a train Friday. She wasn’t identified by name.

The preliminary investigation concluded:

The collision occurred about 5:30 p.m.

The girl was driving a 2013 blue Chevrolet Cruze.

The car stopped at a railroad crossing on Duclos Street, near Berger Lane, in Prairie Du Rocher.

The crossing gates came down and flashing lights were activated.

“For an unknown reason, (the driver) yielded to a northbound train, but drove around the crossing gates and was struck on the passenger side by a train traveling southbound on a second set of tracks,” the news release stated.

Lilly was pronounced dead at the scene. The train crew reportedly declined medical attention.

Funeral will be held Saturday

Lilly’s full name was Lillian Romaine Elizabeth Vandeford, according to arrangements announced Sunday by Pechacek Funeral Home in Red Bud. A full obituary is pending.

Visitations will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home and 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday in the new gym at Red Bud High School. The second visitation will be followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. David Griggs officiating. Interment will take place at Red Bud City Cemetery.

Memorials are being directed to the Red Bud High School volleyball team or Randolph County Humane Society.

Lilly’s accident comes two years after the death of Jonah Matthews, 23, of Waterloo, who was hit and killed by a train while riding a tractor across double railroad tracks near Fults, about nine miles from Prairie du Rocher. He was helping the owners of Glendell H. Farms plant corn.

In that case, the tracks had no flashing lights or crossing gates. Matthews reportedly stopped and waited for a northbound train to pass before proceeding, but he didn’t see the southbound train that hit him.

Witnesses later told Illinois State Police investigators that Matthews was talking on his cellphone to another farmhand at the time of the collision.

Earlier this year, Matthews’ family filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against Union Pacific Railroad Co. and Glendell H. Farms, alleging safety issues with the railroad crossing and farm practices.

Individuals and groups have been posting messages of sympathy for family and friends of Lilly Vandeford on social-media sites the past two days, including the following tweets:

Red Bud (High School) Volleyball:

“Our hearts are heavy as we played today for our teammate, our friend, our family member. She was the first to try something new, work through a tough drill, dive for everything and then get up and smile and ask to do it again. We love you Lilly!”

Waterloo (High School) Athletics:

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to @RedBudAthletics and @rbhsvball, who are dealing with the tragic loss of a teammate and friend. We are here for you if you need anything.”

Wesclin (High School) Athletics:

“Here in Warrior Nation, our thoughts and prayers are with @RedbudHS and @RedBudAthletics, as well as all of the Red Bud community as they deal with the tragic loss of one of their own.”

Red Bud High School Principal Alan Guehne:

“To all of our friends & neighbors who have reached out, whether with a tweet, text, or email, I want to extend thanks on behalf of all Musketeer Nation. Your thoughts & prayers are heard and felt.”