Infant killed in Edwardsville interstate crash identified

Madison County Coroner Stephen Nonn identified the infant who was killed in a vehicle crash near Edwardsville on Friday.

According to Nonn, Grayson A. Mueller, two months, of Collinsville, was the passenger of the vehicle driven by his father, Christian A. Mueller, 23, of Granite City. The child was restrained in a rear facing infant car seat.

The accident occurred at about 10 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 270, east of Interstate 55.

Christian Mueller was driving a 2012 blue Ford Focus when he was rear-ended by a 2011 white Ford F-350 truck driven by William E. Ball, 42, of St. Louis, according to Illinois State Police. Mueller was merging to the middle lane because the right lane was closed for construction.

Grayson Mueller was transported by ambulance from the scene to Anderson Hospital Emergency Room in Maryville, where he died from his injuries. A preliminary cause of death is blunt head trauma, Nonn said.

A final cause of death will be issued upon completion of autopsy examination and toxicological testing, said the coroner.

The case remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police District 11 and the Madison County Coroner’s Office.

A memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 7 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Lake View Funeral Home in Fairview Heights. A memorial service will be held at the funeral home immediately after the visitation at 6 p.m.