Caseyville Police say suspect in motel theft last seen in Fairview Heights

Caseyville Police are asking the public to continue keeping an eye out for someone they say stole a cash drawer from a local motel.

On Monday, police took to social media to ask for the public’s help in locating an approximately 40-year-old man with a medium size brown dog. The man is believed to be traveling with a woman as well. The man, woman and the dog may be staying in a hotel somewhere in the metro-east, according to police.

Detective Danny Allison said Tuesday the man was last seen in the Fairview Heights area, near the Best Buy and Red Lobster, located on Plaza Drive. He said the department believes they have identified the suspect, but charges have not yet been filed.

Allison said on Sunday, the man allegedly went behind the counter at the Days Inn hotel located at 2423 Old Country Inn Drive and stole several items, including a cash drawer, Allison said.

He said Caseyville Police are currently running down leads and urged the public to keep an eye out for the man, especially around area motels within St. Clair County.

Anyone with information on the suspect can call 911 or contact the Caseyville Police Department Detectives Division at 618-344-2151. Police said tipsters may remain anonymous.