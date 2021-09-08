Aldermen vote to adopt ‘progressive’ new logo and slogan for city of Belleville

Metro-East News

The city of Belleville’s new logo features a colorful abstract image of the Public Square fountain and the slogan “Great. Big. Small Town.”
The city of Belleville's new logo features a colorful abstract image of the Public Square fountain and the slogan "Great. Big. Small Town."

The city of Belleville is getting a new logo.

Aldermen at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting voted to adopt a colorful design with an abstract image of the Public Square fountain and the slogan “Great. Big. Small Town.”

Mayor Patty Gregory called the design “more progressive” than the current logo, more indicative of “forward movement” and more appealing to young people who are the future.

“I like it,” said Ward 7 Alderman Phil Elmore. “I think the ‘great’ says that we are proud of ourselves. It shows a lot of civic pride. The ‘big’ ... I think that’s what some people are looking for surfing around on websites, and ‘small’ is something that still appeals to people.

“They want to know that they’re coming to a great city that has a big presence (with schools, retail and airports), but some people still like to have that small-town flavor.”

Belleville’s current logo emphasizes the city’s history and heritage with an image of a German-style horn and the date “Founded 1814.”

Belleville’s current logo, which draws on the city’s history and German heritage, is shown on the city’s website with the Public Square as a backdrop. Provided

Branding goes back years

Aldermen voted 14 to 1 to adopt the new logo, which eventually will appear on the city’s website, letterhead, business cards, signs, marketing materials and perhaps even vehicles.

Ward 8 Alderman Roger Wigginton was absent from the meeting. Ward 3 Alderman Kent Randle voted “no” on the new logo.

“I like the graphics,” Randle said. “I’m not a big fan of the slogan, ‘Great. Big. Small Town.’ It kind of reminds me of a popular country music group, Little Big Town.”

The new logo was developed more than seven years ago by Toky, a St. Louis-based company that specializes in “branding” strategies.

The city and Greater Belleville Chamber of Commerce spent $40,000 on the project, but officials never acted on Toky’s three logo recommendations, according to Gregory, who took office in April, after defeating longtime Mayor Mark Eckert in the consolidated election.

The city recently spent $3,000 on logo revisions, including the design of versions that could go on light-pole banners.

“We are redeveloping and rearranging the whole website, which now would be a good opportunity to put out the new logo,” Gregory said.

Other City Council actions

Aldermen at Tuesday night’s meeting also:

Liquor license for new bar

Aldermen approved a special-use permit for a liquor license for James “Jimmy” Johnson, owner of a building at 7307 Old St. Louis Road, next to his Route 13 Diner, formerly Moore’s Family Restaurant.

Johnson plans to open a small, neighborhood-style bar in the building with gaming and billiards, according to Eric Schauster, assistant director of Economic Development, Planning and Zoning. The building formerly housed Mystique Salon & Spa.

Two aldermen, Scott Ferguson of Ward 3 and Raffi Ovian of Ward 4, voted against issuing the special-use permit for the liquor license.

“I don’t support gaming,” Ferguson said after the meeting. “I’m just not a fan. I’ve kind of reached my limit on it.”

In December, Eckert revoked Johnson’s restaurant license and occupancy permit for violating Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s ban on indoor dining issued to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Johnson argued that he couldn’t make ends meet with only carryout service.

This month, the city’s Zoning Board recommended that aldermen approve Johnson’s special-use permit for a liquor license with a vote of 4 to 2.

Lincoln Theater request

Other zoning actions taken at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting included approval of a special-use permit for outdoor dining at the historic Lincoln Theater at 103 E. Main St.

“It’s just so we can have some tables (on the sidewalk in front), especially for our concerts,” theater co-owner Dave Schoenborn said before the meeting. “People already sit out there before the shows and during intermissions. This just makes it official and legal.”

Aldermen also gave their blessing to several community events, including:

