Major highway in St. Louis to close Wednesday for escort of Marine killed in Afghanistan

A large stretch of highway between St. Louis and St. Charles will close Wednesday as one of the 13 Marines killed in Kabul, Afghanistan, in late August is escorted home.

Police will escort Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz from St. Louis to Baue Funeral Home at 3950 West Clay Street in St. Charles. The escort will begin at 1 p.m. and will close westbound Interstate 70 from St. Louis Lambert Airport to the Cave Springs road exit, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said in a statement.

Schmitz was one of 13 Marines killed at an airport in Kabul by a suicide bomber. He and the other Marines were helping people evacuate from Afghanistan as Taliban forces took over the country following the U.S. withdrawal from the country.

A public visitation for Schmitz will be held Saturday, Sept. 11, starting at 3 p.m. at the funeral home. A private funeral service and burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

On Wednesday September 8, Starting at approximately 1:00pm expect delays on westbound I-70 for the escort of Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz from Lambert airport to Baue Funeral home in St. Charles. Plan ahead for an alternate route if needed pic.twitter.com/ay71OXMi5O — MSHP Troop C (@MSHPTrooperC) September 7, 2021