Missing O’Fallon teen found safe, police say

A missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen Tuesday evening was located and safely returned home, the O’Fallon Police Department reported in an update on Wednesday afternoon.

The O’Fallon Police Department previously issued an endangered missing person alert for Karah Barnett, who was last seen in the 200 block of East Jefferson Street in O’Fallon.

Barnett was located by the detectives from the O’Fallon Police Department.

“The O’Fallon Police Department and Karah’s family are grateful for all the tips and information that resulted in her being safely reunited with her family,” the update said.