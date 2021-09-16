State police ID victim in I-270 crossover crash in Madison County

This is the crash scene on westbound Interstate 270 in Madison County on Wednesday morning where one person died and another was seriously injured. The westbound lanes were shut down. dholtmann@bnd.com

A 30-year-old man from Overland, Missouri, died in a crossover crash on Interstate 270 in Madison County on Wednesday, the Illinois State Police announced Thursday.

Herbert A. Veliz died in the collision after his 2002 Lexus RX left the eastbound lanes, crossed the median and collided with a westbound tractor-trailer at the 3.4 mile marker at 6:09 a.m., according to a preliminary investigation by state police.

Veliz’s car left the eastbound lanes for “an unknown reason,” a state police news release stated.

The driver of the 2019 Freightliner truck, Nevan J. Wilson, 30, of Hazelwood, Missouri, was taken to an area hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Lexus and the tractor-trailer also collided with a westbound 2021 Freightliner but this truck driver, Brad R. Linder, 56, of Georgetown, Kentucky, refused medical care.

The ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is continuing the investigation and no additional information is being released at this time, the release stated.