Police needs help finding missing Madison County man
The Edwardsville Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing person.
Police responded to a missing person report Wednesday afternoon in the 900 block of Esic Drive.
Grady Giger, 48, of Edwardsville, was last seen walking in that same location on Wednesday around 1 p.m. wearing a blue T-shirt, black suspenders, and blue jeans.
Giger is 5 feet 10 inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes, and weighs 280 pounds, according to a news release on Thursday.
Giger often takes short walks and likes to visit comic book stores, local gas stations and restaurants but usually returns home within two hours, according to police. Giger does not have his daily medication that he needs to take on a regular basis, police said.
Giger also has ties to the Alton area.
Anyone with information regarding Grady’s location is asked to contact the Edwardsville Police Department at (618) 656-2131.
