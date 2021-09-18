Missing Madison County man found safe, police say

Grady Giger was found safe after he was reported missing.

A 48-year-old man reported missing Wednesday afternoon has been found safe, police announced Saturday afternoon.

The Edwardsville Police Department had asked for the public’s help locating Grady Giger on Thursday. He had last been seen walking on Esic Drive. He often took short walks but usually returned home within two hours, police said at the time.

“We are happy to report Mr. Giger has been located,” Edwardsville police said Saturday. “Thank you to everyone in our community for your help in the search.”