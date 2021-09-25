Metro-East News

Southwest Illinois woman killed in crash with tractor trailer on I-70, police say

File photo
File photo

A 20-year-old woman was killed in a vehicle crash in Madison County on Saturday morning, according to Illinois State Police.

The driver of a tractor trailer was traveling east on I-70 in Madison County near milepost 16.8 while Riley Schreck, 20, of Troy was traveling west, according to preliminary investigative details.

The driver of the tractor-trailer dump truck combination reportedly went into the center turn around and pulled across the westbound lanes to back the truck up to dump his load in the construction zone when Schreck struck the tractor trailer.

Schreck was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service