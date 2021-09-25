Southwest Illinois woman killed in crash with tractor trailer on I-70, police say

File photo

A 20-year-old woman was killed in a vehicle crash in Madison County on Saturday morning, according to Illinois State Police.

The driver of a tractor trailer was traveling east on I-70 in Madison County near milepost 16.8 while Riley Schreck, 20, of Troy was traveling west, according to preliminary investigative details.

The driver of the tractor-trailer dump truck combination reportedly went into the center turn around and pulled across the westbound lanes to back the truck up to dump his load in the construction zone when Schreck struck the tractor trailer.

Schreck was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.